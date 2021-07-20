Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of AFRM opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

