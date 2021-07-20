AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,626,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,407,000 after buying an additional 233,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

