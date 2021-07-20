Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $96.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.