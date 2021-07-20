Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 172.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $6,965,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

