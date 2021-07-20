Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $221,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 751,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,470,000 after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 47,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $58,064,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $605.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

