Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.55. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

