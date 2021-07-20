Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of AWP opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
