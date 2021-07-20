Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of AWP opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

