9,700 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

