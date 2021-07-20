8,811 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Redfin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,683 shares of company stock worth $11,739,424 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,402.75 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

