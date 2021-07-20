8,568 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALU. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,238. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

