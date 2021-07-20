56,100 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $124,232,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

