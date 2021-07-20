5,046 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

