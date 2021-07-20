$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $242.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,071,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.89. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

