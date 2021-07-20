$463.06 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post sales of $463.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $467.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $61.10. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,536. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $820,690.00. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,250. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $97,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

