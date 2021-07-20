$428.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $428.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $413.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.