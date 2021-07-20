3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $24.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 19,209 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,521 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,572 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

