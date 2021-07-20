39,500 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 69,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $5,596,659.76. Insiders sold 120,574 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.15.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

