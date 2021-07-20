$370.66 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report $370.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $495.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,782,000 after buying an additional 309,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 8,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,490. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

