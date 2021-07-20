3,563 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,196,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $77.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LB shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

