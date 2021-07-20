$330.52 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $330.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $329.60 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

MSA stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.