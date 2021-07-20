3,255 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

NYSE:EAT opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.