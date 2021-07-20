$308.15 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report sales of $308.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $308.80 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $274.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,325. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $133.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

