30,150 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Western Digital stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

