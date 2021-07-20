$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. Lennar reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,994. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

