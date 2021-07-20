273,322 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 273,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,834,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAR remained flat at $$9.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

