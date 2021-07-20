254,821 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 254,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $12,450,000.

Shares of GSEVU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

