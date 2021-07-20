25,432 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVSVU opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.29.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVSVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.