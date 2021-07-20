250,077 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $979,000.

NASDAQ:FTPAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

