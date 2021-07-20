25,000 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMKRU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

