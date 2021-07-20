$233.74 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $233.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $229.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $974.85 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $51.96 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

