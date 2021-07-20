$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,789. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

