$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.55. OneMain reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

