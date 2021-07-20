$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post $2.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.68 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $249.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 961,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

