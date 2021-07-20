$19.99 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $19.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.61 million and the highest is $20.27 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

FDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $402.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

