1,867 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.