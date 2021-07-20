1,788 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.