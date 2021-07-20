1607 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.19% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,130. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

