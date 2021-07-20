1607 Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929,700 shares during the period. MFS Intermediate Income Trust accounts for about 0.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,694 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 665,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 13,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,327. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

