1607 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up approximately 1.6% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.32% of General American Investors worth $32,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 14.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. 8,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

