1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.82. 342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.