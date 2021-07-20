12,895 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $46,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,510,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,641,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 107.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

