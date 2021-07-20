$124.40 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $124.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.59 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.06 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $559.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Landec has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.05.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.