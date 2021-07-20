$113.11 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post sales of $113.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $68.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $487.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.73 million to $617.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $755.83 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

