$107.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce sales of $107.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.28 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $417.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.71 million to $421.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $471.89 million, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $482.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

