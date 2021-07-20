1,062 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.