10,000 Shares in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Bought by Twin Securities Inc.

Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Cohn Robbins comprises about 0.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,896. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

