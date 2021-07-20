-$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce earnings per share of ($1.93) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.68) and the lowest is ($2.40). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($7.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($7.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.63) to ($5.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.52. 424,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,792,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,731 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 6,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

