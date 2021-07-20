$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AWH stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

