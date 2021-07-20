$1.19 EPS Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cabot posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

