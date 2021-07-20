$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,630. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $110.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

